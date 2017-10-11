Riverhead Town now live streaming meetings

The Riverhead Town Board’s work session last Thursday was streamed live on the town website, and officials say they’ll continue to stream work sessions and regular Town Board meetings.

Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings will be shown, but not live for the time being, officials said. Meetings shown live also will be recorded for later viewing, officials said.

Town chief of staff Larry Levy said the ability to broadcast live could be used to send out information during storms or natural disasters “or for anything going on.”

The town has also made videos about events like Alive on 25 and the June “Say No to Drugs” march, which can be viewed online.

Videos available online can be accessed from the town website by clicking on “Channel 22.” The meetings are also shown on Cablevision Channel 22 in Riverhead Town.

The $100,000 cost of the video system — which has three cameras that can be adjusted remotely from a booth in the Town Hall meeting room — was covered by Cablevision as part of its 2016 franchise agreement with the town.

Mr. Walter said the town hopes to hire a part-time employee to operate the system, which is currently run by Mr. Levy.

[email protected]

Comments

comments