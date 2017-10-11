Joseph DiTusa of Jamesport died Oct. 11. He was 96. Mr. DiTusa, along with his two sons, operated Jamesport Hardware Store.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments