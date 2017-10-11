Multi-car collision backs up traffic in Riverhead

An infant and elderly woman were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for precautionary reasons following a multi-car collision on County Road 58 Wednesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

The collision began when a work truck rear-ended another car in the westbound lane, starting a chain reaction. The accident occurred shortly before the turning lane into Costco.

A total of five vehicles were damaged during the accident that occurred at about 2:35 p.m., police said.

Police could not immediately clarify whether the two people injured were in the same car or separate vehicles.

The road was opened as the damaged cars were towed away, but traffic was backed up on Route 58.

