Two men wanted for thefts valued at nearly $1K at Tanger

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole clothing from a Riverhead store last month.

The thefts occurred at Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tanger Outlets on Sept. 8 just before 3 p.m., police said. The men fled in a tan Ford Explorer with a license plate of HPX 8000. The clothing was valued at $965.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

