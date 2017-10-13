Police seek information on theft at Riverhead store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June.

The suspect stole assorted clothing from Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s Factory Store in Tanger Outlets at approximately 2:15 p.m. June 27, according to police. He was accompanied by a woman and two children. The clothing was valued at $172.94.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

