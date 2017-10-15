Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man arrested after foot pursuit

A Riverhead man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge early Sunday after jumping out of his vehicle and running away to try to avoid arrest during a traffic stop, according to Southampton Town police.

Steven Cumberbatch, 29, was stopped for a traffic violation on Cross River Drive near Riverside Drive when he got out of his vehicle and ran onto Indian Island Golf Course to evade police, according to officials. He was stopped after a short on-foot pursuit and taken to police headquarters to be processed and held for arraignment later that morning, police said.

Mr. Cumberbatch was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, which is a felony, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and several violations, police said.

• A Flanders resident reported Saturday that firearms were missing from her home, police said.

The missing items include two rifles and a shotgun, together valued at $1,750, police said

The weapons were likely taken during the last three weeks, the woman told police. No arrests were reported.

• Cornaysha Trent, 22, of Riverhead was charged with DWI Friday after she struck a curb, jumped a berm and struck a parked vehicle near the Peconic Avenue traffic circle, police said.

She reportedly told police she “just slid,” according to authorities. Upon investigation, she was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Ms. Trent was also charged with two violations, police said.

• Tanaisha Jefferson, 27, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Thursday after she was found two have had four license suspensions during a traffic stop on Phillips Avenue in Riverside, police said.

• Luis Nino, 54, of Hampton Bays was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Thursday after he was stopped on Lake Avenue in Northampton, police said.

Mr. Nino was also arrested on a local bench warrant and charged with two violations, police said.

• Dominique Cratch, 31, of Riverhead was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Monday in Riverside, police said.

Police found that Ms. Cratch was driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Peconic Avenue, authorities said.

Ms. Cratch was also charged with two violations, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments