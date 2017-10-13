Margaret Vernell Foreman, 71, 0f Flanders, died Oct. 11 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The daughter of John and Elsie Stokely, she was born Oct. 29, 1945.

Ms. Foreman worked as a dietary aide.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Lashonda Foreman, Edgar Griffin, Frederick Griffin and Cleveland Grffin; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Kings Chapel Church in Center Moriches. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at King’s Chapel Church in Center Moriches.

Arrangements were in care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

