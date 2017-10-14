Police: Riverhead man facing child sex abuse charges

A Riverhead man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy was arrested on felony charges Friday, according to a state police press release.

The boy’s mother went to the state police barracks in Riverside around 3:45 p.m. to report a roommate had abused her son earlier in the week, the release states. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Amilcar Alvarado, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Mr. Alvarado was arraigned at Southampton Town Justice Court before Judge Deborah Kooperstein and remanded to the Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, officials said.

He’s due back in court Tuesday.

Photo: Amilcar Alvarado. (Credit: New York State Police Department)

