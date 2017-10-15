Cops: Man holds off three attackers in attempted robbery

Riverhead police are investigating an attempted robbery late Saturday after three people allegedly tried to steal a cell phone off a 29-year-old Hispanic man near East Avenue and East Second Street in Riverhead, according to a police press release.

Police received a report of a possible robbery at about 11:33 p.m. and the victim said he was approached by three people as he was talking on his cell phone. One of the suspects struck him in the face and demanded his phone, police said. He refused to hand the phone over and was punched and kicked by all three while struggling to maintain control of the phone, police said.

He called out for help and the three suspects — described as two black men and a black woman in their middle to late teens — fled on foot without any proceeds, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance members and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the attack, which were not life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 302. All calls will be kept confidential.

Comments

comments