Cops: Bicyclist struck by minivan in Calverton

A bicyclist was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Calverton Sunday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

The bicyclist — a 58-year-old Newburgh man — suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police said. The crash occurred at the intersection of Edwards Avenue and River Road at about 1:42 p.m., police said.

A 2002 Nissan minivan driven by a 51-year-old Riverhead man was traveling north on Edwards Avenue, as was the bicyclist, police said. The bicyclist attempted to make a left turn onto River Road and was struck by the minivan still traveling north on Edwards Avenue, police said. The bicyclist was thrown into the air and landed in the roadway, police said.

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was issued a summons for operating a vehicle with a license, police said. The vehicle and bicycle were impounded for a safety check, police said.

The bicyclist was treated by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance EMTs at the scene before being transported to Stony Brook, police said.

