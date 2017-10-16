The Work We Do: Paige Romanowski, Bodyrite Training

I’m Paige Romanowski and I’m the owner of Bodyrite Training.

Typically, a morning here at Bodyrite starts very, very early. Our classes begin at 5 a.m. and run late into the morning hours. And then we commence back again at 4:30 and work until about 8 o’clock at night.

We offer anywhere between a group strength training class to yoga to TRX to high-intensity interval training.

I teach a group strength training class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 and 6 a.m. Today was more of an upper body workout.

We began the session with some dynamic work. They were doing some T-band pullouts, we were doing some pushups. The primary meat of the class was working with dumbbells and kettlebells.

Generally, when a client starts with us we set them up with a food consultation right away. We like clients to log their food in for seven days and then they meet with a certified health coach/nutritionist for about 30 minutes going over their food, talking about their lifestyle habits and trying to make some changes.

Bodyrite Training started about 10 years ago. I was a gym rat for my whole life and was always taking on projects — friends, family members — and trying to help them. Finally, it was one voice in my head, my friend Kenny Ray, who said, “Why aren’t you doing this? You should be a trainer.” And it was that voice that changed my life forever.

I really have a passion for helping people. I want to be able to give back and make an impact in my community and that desire has driven me to keep pushing and striving and being better and working harder.

The best part about my day is to see the transition that a client takes on. The connection that we make with our clients and them being inspired by us and us being inspired by them is really, it’s a beautiful thing.

It makes it so easy for me to get up in the morning. I get up at 3 o’clock every morning and I can’t wait to get to work. Every day is a new day. It’s a blessing. We feel really, really privileged to be a part of all this.

‘The Work We Do’ is a News-Review multimedia project profiling workers on the North Fork. This weekly feature is made possible by Peconic Landing. See more photos on Instagram @riverheadnewsreview. See the complete list of previous profiles here.

