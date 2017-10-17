Robert A. Zappulla of Calverton died Oct. 15 at East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach. He was 76.

The son of Sebastian and Natalie Zappulla, he was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Brooklyn.

Mr. Zappulla attended college and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a welding teacher for BOCES.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen; son, James; daughters, Kelly Ann Young and Susan Ann Sfakiotakis; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

Comments

comments