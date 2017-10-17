Maureen L. Zumbo of Jamesport died at her home Oct. 12, 2017. She was 64.

Born on Staten Island Nov. 11, 1952, to Lorraine (Gilligan) and John F. McDonnell, she later married Paul S. Zumbo.

Formerly of Staten Island and Brooklyn, she and her husband bought their home in Jamesport in 1984 and moved there permanently 10 years ago.

Family members said Maureen was fond of shopping and dogs, but her children and her grandchildren were her life.

Maureen is survived by her husband; three children, Christopher, Lauren Netska and Thomas; a sister, Kerry McDonnell; and four grandchildren, Christopher, Nicaletta, Julia and Taylor.

The family received visitors Oct. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 16 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment followed at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

