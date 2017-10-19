Police searching for suspect after assault in Riverhead

A man in Riverhead suffered lacerations to his ear and neck after being assaulted on West Main Street Wednesday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

The suspect in the assault remains at large.

Police received a report at about 8:44 p.m. of an assault in progress near the Riverhead train station. Officers found the victim had been assaulted by an unknown man. The suspect fled prior to police arriving.

A K-9 unit responded but was unable to locate the suspect, police said. Detectives were notified and were able to determine the incident occurred toward the rear of a business on West Main Street. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed anything is urged to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

