Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man arrested after stabbing woman

A Riverhead man was arrested after he reportedly stabbed a woman in Riverside early Sunday, Southampton Town police said.

Oto Paredes Tezen, 30, was arrested after police responded to a “suspicious incident” in which a woman was reported bleeding from her lower abdomen, police said. One officer responded to Peconic Bay Medical Center with the victim and another went to the scene, police said. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Paredes Tezen had stabbed the woman with a knife, police said. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Mr. Paredes Tezen was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, police said.

• A Riverhead man was caught driving while intoxicated after police were alerted to a vehicle stuck in mud at the Big Duck on Flanders Road in Flanders last Wednesday night, according to Southampton Town Police.

John Knight, 67, was spotted attempting to drive his vehicle off the embankment it was stuck on when an officer arrived, police said. Upon investigation, Mr. Knight was found to be intoxicated, arrested and brought to police headquarters for processing, police said.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, police said.

• A Southampton man was arrested on a drunken driving charge and a drug charge last Thursday night in Flanders, according to police.

Wilmer Godoy-Chacon, 31, was behind the wheel when a caller reported that a suspicious white sedan with two occupants was driving around the area and had parked behind a house, police said.

Police found the vehicle that matched that description, which was moving slowly north on Ludlam Avenue then made an abrupt turn into a private lot, police said.

Upon interview, police noted the driver’s breath smelled of alcohol and found an open container of beer in the cup holder, according to police. Mr. Godoy-Chacon was found to be intoxicated and arrested, police said. Upon a search, the responding officer also found a small clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, which Mr. Godoy-Chacon said was cocaine, according to police.

He was held for morning arraignment at police headquarters and charged with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Adam Schortz, 37, of Wading River, was arrested on a drug charge Sunday night in Northampton after he was found to be in possession of a suboxone strip without a prescription, police said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. He also had an active warrant out of Philadelphia, police said.

• Ramon Xajp-Xuya, 38, of Riverside was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Tuesday after being stopped at the traffic circle off Lake Avenue in Riverside, police said. Police found he was driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.

He was also charged with three violations, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

