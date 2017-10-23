George E. Olsen, 82, of Calverton, formerly of Smithtown, passed away on Oct. 20, 2017.

Mr. Olsen was the beloved husband of 56 years of Carolee and the loving father of Jennifer and Chris.

George began a long and decorated service career in 1954 in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion Reserves, better known as the SeaBees, a battalion of construction tradesmen capable of any type of construction and trained to drop their tools and take up their weapons at a moment’s notice.

In 1958 he entered the Nassau County Police Department, where he served as a patrolman until 1960, when he was drafted by the U.S. Army. Mr. Olsen was promoted directly from basic training to The Honor Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry, known as “The Old Guard.” He participated in wreath-laying ceremonies at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, marched in President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural parade, and performed as part of the U.S. Army Drill Team, executing precision routines with bayonet-tipped rifles.

His Army service was completed in 1962, at which point he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and returned to Nassau Police headquarters in Mineola, where he remained for 23 years, serving in highway patrol, fatal accident investigation, and ultimately fingerprinting, retiring in 1981.

In addition, George was a professional carpenter. He built the house in which he raised his family and ran a successful cabinetry business with a reputation for creating fine and lasting home furnishings. Later in his building career, he switched from wood to metal, becoming a CNC machinist and mastering the technology used to help build enormous geodesic dome structures.

In his free time, George was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating and fishing the Long Island Sound with his family and friends.

Viewings were held Oct. 24, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

George was laid to rest Wednesday in Calverton National Cemetery with military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice/Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.

