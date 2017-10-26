District Attorney Thomas Spota to resign after indictment

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, who was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, announced he will resign “at the earliest opportunity.”

“I will be leaving my post as district attorney at the earliest opportunity after the resolution of normal administrative matters relating to my retirement,” Mr. Spota said in a statement. “The governor will be notified of my decision today.”

Emily Constant, the chief assistant district attorney, will assume Mr. Spota’s responsibilities, according to the statement.

Mr. Spota was arraigned in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty. He was released on $500,000 bond. Christopher McPartland, the chief of investigations and chief of the DA’s Government Corruption Bureau, was also indicted and pleaded not guilty.

Republican candidate Ray Perini and Democratic nominee Tim Sini, the current Suffolk County Police Commissioner, will face off in November’s election to become the next DA.

Photo credit: file photo

