New date, location for coffin races at Riverhead Halloween Fest

With rain in the forecast Sunday, the new coffin races that are part of the Halloween Festival have been moved up a day.

The race now starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Halloween Fest is hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement Management Association.

Participants will race a homemade coffin down Heidi Behr Way in front of the floating docks. It had been originally scheduled for Griffing Avenue.

Registrants are asked to meet at 3 p.m. near the riverfront, just west of McDermott Avenue, before the race starts.

The Halloween Fest begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe’s Garage with a performance from Yoga Pants Band followed by a Dead Dance Ball at the Suffolk Theater at 8 p.m.

Saturday is packed with events from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. including trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, a costume parade and musical performances. Various prizes will be awarded throughout the weekend, including a $500 grand prize, according to BIDMA executive director Diane Tucci.

More information about rules, other events and registration can be found at http://halloweenfestriverhead.com.

