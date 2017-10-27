Police seek leads on two people spotted with Riverhead woman who had been missing

Riverhead Town police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are the seeking the public’s help to find two people who were in the company of a Riverhead woman who had been reported missing during a week in June.

The 42-year-old woman was reported missing from the Swiss Motel on West Main Street June 6 and was last seen getting into a 1990s Chevrolet SUV, police said. The woman was located June 11 in Westbury. She was unable to account for her whereabouts during that time and police are seeking to speak with two people spotted on surveillance video to be with her.

Anyone with information can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

