Little Lucharitos opens in Aquebogue today

The delicious tacos and tequila of Greenport restaurnt Lucharitos are marching west. Little Lucharitos, an outpost of the super popular Greenport taqueria, opens today at 11 a.m.
Check out our video tour of the new 800-square-foot space.
