Southampton Blotter: Greenport man found in possession of crack cocaine

A Greenport man was arrested on multiple drug charges last Thursday during a traffic stop on Peconic Avenue in Riverside, according to Southampton Town police.

After Michael McGreevy, 44, was stopped for a traffic violation, police found he was in possession of crack cocaine, suboxone and drug scales, police said.

Mr. McGreevy was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and a violation, according to police.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested on drug possession charges after she was found with three different substances last Friday in Riverside, police said.

Jessica Chmielewski, 30, was interviewed by police after authorities received a call about a woman causing a disturbance at a gas station on Lake Avenue, police said. While being questioned in her car, police observed a PCP-dipped cigarette in a plastic cup in a backseat cup holder, police said. Ms. Chmielewski reportedly told police she bought the PCP earlier in the day and that she hid other drugs in the backseat where she had been sitting.

Police searched the vehicle and found a clutch containing diazepam and crack cocaine, police said.

Ms. Chmielewski was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

• A Riverside woman reported to police Saturday that around 1:30 a.m. an unknown man forcibly touched her and exposed himself to her while she was standing in her driveway, according to police.

The woman reported the man grabbed her while stating, “I have money,” police said. When the woman told him to leave, he took her backpack and tried to use it as leverage to get her to have sex with him, according to police. After the woman repeatedly declined, the man pulled down his pants, police said. The man left as pedestrians passed by, police said.

A search by responding law enforcement, including a state police K-9 unit, had negative results, police said.

• A Riverside resident told police late Saturday that a man punched him and stole cash and an iPhone from his pockets near Riverleigh Avenue, police said. The victim had just been dropped off by a friend and was walking home, police said.

The suspect did not show any weapons, police said.

• A Riverhead resident reported last Tuesday that a 1999 Honda Civic was stolen from her property, police said.

The woman told police she keeps the keys to the vehicle inside her home, according to police. There were no witnesses to the incident, police said, adding that the vehicle had left the scene of an accident reported on Oct. 16.

• Amonra Exum, 19, of Flanders was arrested Sunday night after he reportedly provided police with a fictitious name after he was stopped on Glider Avenue in Flanders for a vehicle violation, police said.

When Mr. Exum could not produce any identification, he gave police a fake name and date of birth, police said.

He was charged with false impersonation and a violation, according to police.

• Tyrone Crump, 48, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was stopped for a violation last Monday on Flanders Road in Flanders, police said.

• Eddie Perry, 28, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and four violations last Monday in Northampton during a traffic stop on Lake Avenue, when police found he was driving without a license, according to a report.

• Khyri Magee, 23, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Saturday in Riverside after he was found to be driving with a suspended license and registration, according to police.

• Christine Branca, 38, of Middle Island was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Saturday in Flanders after she was caught driving with a suspended license, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

