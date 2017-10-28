Two residents of Merritts Pond Road were reportedly menaced with a handgun by an unknown man sitting in a car west of their house around 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

The man, who was wearing all black clothing with something covering his face, reportedly left the car and chased the two subjects back into their home, pointing the handgun at them. The unknown subject then left the area in an unknown direction, officials said.

• Riverhead Town police arrested Hailey Marzigliano at police headquarters around 2:45 p.m. Saturday for felony third-degree criminal mischief and a violation, officials said. She was released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Tyler Terry was arrested for driving under the ability of drugs and alcohol on Church Lane around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

• Riverhead resident Richard Johannes, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt inside Riverhead Justice Court around 9:50 a.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• A Centereach woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverhead Monday.

Rosemarie Jimenez-Torres, 23, was stopped along Washington Avenue around 1 a.m. for having an expired registration. Police then learned she had a suspended license and was hiding a brown rolled blunt under her leg, officials said.

She was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and multiple violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

