God in His overflowing love called Harvey E. Strange, Jr. from earthly labor to eternal rest on Monday evening, Oct. 23, 2017, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was born Jan. 28, 1940, to Harvey Strange Sr. and Pauline Strange. Three sisters predeceased him: Louise Durall, Antoinette Strange and Jean Hanson, as well as one nephew Theodore Durall; one niece Theresa Handsome; a great-great nephew Elijah Blount, and one great-grandson Chance Strange.

On June 30, 1962, Harvey married the love of his life, Lucille Trent, in Greenport. Being married for 55 years they were blessed by God with one son, Ronny Strange Sr. and one daughter, Arlene Delores Strange Jackson.

Harvey was a life long resident of Greenport and was raised in a God-fearing home. At an early age, he joined the Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport. He was baptized there in 1972. While serving at Clinton he was a trustee and a faithful member of the choir. He loved to sing and had no shame in his ability. In 2013, he joined with the Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck. He continued to exercise his love for singing with the male chorus (as one of his favorite songs to sing was “Learning to Lean”). He loved the church and was faithful, a true giver and a Tither. Harvey retired in 1998 from the Southold Town Highway Department after many years of dedicated service.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Lucille; his son and daughter-in-law, Ronny and Doris, and his daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and Harry; his grandchildren Donjua McCoy (Tim), Dajuon Strange, DaSara Strange, Ronny Strange Jr. and Ariel Jackson; his great grandchildren Tymirah McCoy, Nahla Brown, and Sariah Cullers; twelve nieces and nephews; 26 great- and 32 great-great- nieces and nephews, and also his goddaughter, Tarshea Brown and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and the Unity Baptist Church Family.

Viewing services will be held Sunday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Rev. Dr. Marvin Dozier will preside over the Homegoing service at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

