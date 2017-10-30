Jamesport man airlifted after being struck in head by tree branch

A Jamesport man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center after being struck in the head by a tree branch Monday afternoon, according to officials at the scene.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance members transported the homeowner to the East Creek Boat Launch where a Suffolk police medevac helicopter landed shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The man had lost consciousness for a brief time, officials said, and he was flown to Stony Brook as a precaution.

The scene was cleared by 4 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Photo caption: The Suffolk police helicopter lands in Jamesport Monday. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

