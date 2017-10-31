Tune in today to see Riverhead man on ‘The People’s Court’

This summer Thom D’Angelo, an insurance agent with Motosport Brokerage in Riverhead, spent a day in Connecticut filming an episode of “The People’s Court.”

His episode airs at 3 p.m. today on Fox.

Mr. D’Angelo sued a mother and stepfather who purchased an $886 insurance policy on a motorcycle for their son, but later called saying they got in a fight with their son and wanted to cancel. Mr. D’Angelo explained that they couldn’t cancel because the policy was in their son’s name, he said.

The parents disputed their credit card payment and Mr. D’Angelo lost the money owed.

He sued the couple in a small claims court, which is how representatives from “The People’s Court” saw the case and invited him on the show.

In an interview earlier this year, Mr. D’Angelo said it was a “fun experience” he would consider doing again, although adding he could have “hammed it up a bit” more for the cameras.

