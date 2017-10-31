Ruth Naomi Werner, 93, of Riverhead passed away Oct. 27, 2017.

Ruth is survived by four children: her son Dr. Harry Werner (Joanne) of Weddington, N.C., and three daughters, Patricia Stevens of Gloucester, Va., Linda (Martin) Ginter of Harrisburg, Pa., and LuAnn (Barry) Seaman of Riverhead; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Ruth was predeceased by her son Larry Werner and her husband, Harry Werner, whom she met in 1944 while working in the photography department for the U.S. Air Force in Harrisburg, Pa.

Ruth worked for many years in the Riverhead office of the Suffolk County Mental Health Clinic. She was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed watching ballgames on TV and cheering on her favorite player, Derek Jeter. Ruth was also a longtime parishioner of First Congregational Church of Riverhead and spent many years volunteering in the church’s Alley Cat Thrift Shop.

Ruth loved to travel and would collect salt-and-pepper shakers from all the places she visited around the world. Some of her most cherished traveling memories were to the Swiss Alps, her adventures with her daughters to places such as the Grand Canyon and the West Coast, and another favorite destination — Hawaii.

Ruth had quite the green thumb and was the go-to person for bringing plants back to life. She especially enjoyed red geraniums. Watching birds outside her window was a favorite hobby and she was astute in spotting red cardinals in her yard.

The family received visitors Oct. 30 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Ruth was laid to rest Oct. 31 at Calverton National Cemetery with her husband, who served in the U.S. Army.

