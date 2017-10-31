Thomas Bradley Brennan of Southold died on Oct. 25, 2017, at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. He was 76.

Born on Dec. 19, 1940, in Jackson Heights, Queens to Walter and Mary (O’Brien) Brennan, he served for five years in the U.S. Army, almost entirely in Germany, until his honorable discharge as a second lieutenant.

He was a graduate of Chaminade High School in 1959 and later attended St. Bonaventure College and Stony Brook University where he received his master’s degree.

Tom was a strong supporter of Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU and other organizations that pursued social justice. He also participated in community theatre groups in Westhampton and Mattituck as an actor and director.

Formerly of Hampton Bays and East Quogue, he moved to Southold 25 years ago. He was an English and drama/theater teacher at Mattituck High School for 27 years. He had been voted “Teacher of the Year” at Mattituck High School and Suffolk Times Educator of the Year in 2000.

Surviving is his loving partner of 25 years Jane Nordstrom; five children, Colleen Schneider (Scott) of Center Moriches, Kevin Brennan (Bonnie) of Monkton, Vt., Jennifer Brennan Francis (John) of South Salem, N.Y., Alex Nordstrom of Southold and Christopher Condon of Thailand; three sisters, Patricia Cardone (Michael) of Manassas, Va., Ruth Snow (Frank) of Rockville Centre and Kathy Gannon Omundson (Chuck) of Corpus Christi, Texas and eleven grandchildren, Lindsay, Ben, Dan (Jennie), Peter, Faith and Heidi Schneider, Ian and Isabel Brennan, Jackson and Julia Francis and Taj Magic Condon; many nieces and nephews, countless number of friends and thousands of students whose lives he touched.

The family received visitors Oct. 29 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 30 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor John Rowan.

The family suggests donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Southern Poverty Law Center.

