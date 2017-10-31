Patricia C. Erikson passed peacefully Oct. 24, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 1, 1924, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Charles and Marion Cotter. She had one younger brother, Charles E. Cotter. At the age of 16, she moved to Connecticut and later planted roots with her family in the New York area.

Patricia married Harold R. Erikson, June 22, 1947, her late husband of 70 years. They had two children, John and Lori. John married Janet (née Walter) and Lori married John Lettieri. Patricia had four grandchildren, Karen Josefyk and Bryn Ponti (née Erikson) and John Lettieri and Nicole Stefanow (née Lettieri). She had one great-grandson, Lawson Josefyk and one great-granddaughter on the way.

Patricia graduated from St. Joseph’s College in New York with a bachelor’s degree in education and went on to complete a master’s degree and further post-baccalaureate credits in education from Hofstra University on Long Island. Patricia was a beloved teacher in the Westbury Public School District for many years until her retirement in 1986. Patricia kept in touch with many of her students up until her passing.

When they were not working, Patricia and her husband Harold loved to travel and took many trips around to world, including her favorite trips to Japan, South Africa and Greece. They also loved to spend time on the water and spent each summer surrounded by family and friends at their home in Baiting Hollow.

After retirement, Patricia and Harold moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where her love and compassion for animals lead to her volunteer position with the Stray No More animal rescue program. She and her husband fostered and adopted many dogs and cats throughout the years.

They sold their home in Florida and returned to Baiting Hollow in 2005 to be closer to family and life long friends. She was young at heart and full of life until the day she passed. She was active in her community and was a member of the Calverton Civic Association.

The family received family and friends Oct. 26 Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Family and friends gathered on the afternoon of Oct. 27 for a beautiful funeral service at Calverton National Cemetery where Patricia joined her husband, Harold, who passed in February 2016.

Patricia was an amazing, graceful, and intelligent woman who was as beautiful inside as she was out. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Rescue in Calverton.

Condolences may be left tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments