Apple Honda presents Cars & Conversation: Episode 2

In part two of our promotional campaign for Apple Honda, we get to know salesman Keenan Stephenson, a Riverhead resident in his first year selling cars.

Keenan, who started at the dealership this past winter after a career in retail, joined us on a test drive of a 2017 Honda Civic Coupe.

Along the way, we stopped at Stotsky Park and talked about work, family and hometown pride.

Cars & Conversation is brought to you by Apple Honda in Riverhead and created by Times Review Partners, a division of Times Review Media Group creating content for our advertising partners.

