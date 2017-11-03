County Legislator 2017 Endorsement: Albert Krupski

Al Krupski is running for re-election to his seat on the Suffolk County Legislature. He is essentially running for his third term unopposed, even though former Riverhead Town GOP chairman Remy Bell is a placeholder on the ballot.

Mr. Krupski had given long service to the Southold Board of Trustees and, in that position and on the Legislature, has been a champion of open space and farmland preservation. He has clearly articulated the need to reduce nitrogen and other contaminants from entering groundwater and surface waters by limiting development.

In addition to his service as a Trustee, Mr. Krupski served on the Southold Town Board. Elected to the Legislature in 2013, his district encompasses Riverhead and Southold towns — the last places on Long Island with large blocks of farmland.

He is the brightest light on the North Fork political landscape. He is a standout on the critical issues of farmland preservation and the health of our salt creeks and Peconic Bay. He comes from a family that has been stewards of fertile farmland in Peconic for five generations.

We need Mr. Krupski in the watchtower, and we enthusiastically endorse him for re-election.

Comments

comments