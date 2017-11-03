Election 2017: Meet your Riverhead Town candidates

Tuesday is Election Day nationwide and voters in Riverhead Town will be asked to choose a supervisor, two council members, an assessor and highway superintendent.
Click below to read more about the candidates for each position:
Tax Assessor Four-year term; one open seat Salary: $83,846 Susan Ambro Hamlet: Wading River Occupation: Attorney Party lines: Democratic, Independence,…
Highway Superintendent Four-year term Salary: $94,803 George Woodson Hamlet: Riverhead Occupation: Highway superintendent Party lines: Democratic, Independence, Working Families About…
Click on the links below for this year's Riverhead News-Review endorsements for Riverhead Town supervisor, town council and county legislator….
