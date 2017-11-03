Election 2017

Election 2017: Meet your Riverhead Town candidates

11/03/2017 6:10 AM |
Tuesday is Election Day nationwide and voters in Riverhead Town will be asked to choose a supervisor, two council members, an assessor and highway superintendent.

Click below to read more about the candidates for each position:

Supervisor

Town Board

Tax Assessor

Highway Superintendent

