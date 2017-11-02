Former Riverhead resident Ricky Jonathan Langhorne, 53, of Coram died Oct. 29 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson.

The son of Bernard and Eloise Langhorne, he was born June 22, 1964, in Riverhead. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1980.

Mr. Langhorne was a laborer with Union 1298. Family members said he enjoyed racing.

Predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Mary Langhorn, he is survived by his childrne, Tiffany, Ricky and Shirley and grandchild, Aryana.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Nov. 4, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will follow.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

