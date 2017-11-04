Riverhead Blotter: Woman uses pepper spray in road rage incident

A woman was arrested last Wednesday after she reportedly sprayed a woman’s face with pepper spray following a road rage incident in Wading River, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

Monique Cibants confronted the driver on Route 25A and sprayed her with red pepper spray around 4:25 p.m., officials said. Police recovered the pepper spray, the report states.

Ms. Cibants was charged with unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material, a misdemeanor, and a violation. She was processed at police headquarters and released on her own recognizance, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly stole items from Gala Fresh Farms in Riverhead, police said.

James Moore, 59, placed garlic powder and hot dogs into his pocket and attempted to leave the store without paying around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and released on a desk appearance ticket, police said.

• William Duff was arrested last Tuesday on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead and charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and traffic violations, officials said.

• Able Tsang was arrested Monday on Northville Turnpike and charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing, a violation, officials said.

• Charles Cali, 18, was arrested last Tuesday at police headquarters and charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief following an Oct. 5 incident that took place at a boat docked in East Creek Marina, officials said. The boat’s seats and swim platform were reportedly damaged, police said.

• Carin Smith was arrested last Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Walmart, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

