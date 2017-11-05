Southampton Blotter: Flanders man charged with DWI

A Flanders man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge last Tuesday on Point Road in Flanders after police received a call about a highly intoxicated driver, according to a Southampton Town police report.

Edin Diaz, 45, was located by police and was found to be intoxicated after he was pulled over for failing to signal at a turn, police said.

Mr. Diaz was charged with driving while intoxicated.

• A Wading River man was caught attempting to steal a subwoofer from a Riverside resident’s vehicle early Friday morning after a neighbor notified police to a possible larceny in progress, police said.

Adam Tatum, 51, was spotted leaving the scene with the subwoofer, valued at $300, according to police.

Mr. Tatum was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, as well as petit larceny, police said.

• A Flanders resident reported last Tuesday that her bicycle was missing from her side yard, according to police.

The woman reported the bike was valued at $30, was purchased off Craigslist and had flat tires, police said. Police told the woman an officer would keep an eye on the area during patrols, police said.

• A Flanders man reported a physical dispute last Tuesday after he went to an acquaintance’s house to confront him about a broken window on his car he believed the other man had caused, police said.

When confronted, the man was punched by his acquaintance, who told police he was threatened and that he did not throw a punch, police said.

The man who claimed he was punched said he would press charges, according to police.

• A Riverhead man told police last Wednesday that someone stole the license plate off his motorcycle since he last used it three days earlier, according to police. There were no leads or witnesses to the larceny, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

