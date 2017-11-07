BJ’s gas station approved on Route 58

A proposed gas station at the southeast intersection of Route 58 and Ostrander Avenue was granted preliminary approval by the Riverhead Town Planning Board Thursday.

The board also ruled that the proposal will not require an environmental impact study.

A former Gulf gas station at that site has been abandoned for years and will be demolished to make way for the new one. Officials have said the fenced-in site became an eyesore.

A group called TSA Capital is now proposing to reopen it in conjunction with BJ’s Wholesale Club, which has a store just east of the gas station site in the shopping center that also includes Kmart.

The new gas station will have four fuel pumps and eight fueling stations, along with a 2,628-square foot canopy, and a 165-square foot attendant kiosk.

Members of BJ’s Wholesale Club will get a discounted rate on the gas, according to company representative George Goff.

BJ’s has more than 120 gas stations nationwide, but most of them are on the same property as the stores.

TSA Capital recently completed a land exchange with a church to the south of the property to make the gas station conform with zoning.

The Costco on Route 58 also has gas pumps, but they are only available to members of the wholesale club.

