Cops: Two teens arrested after assault in Riverhead

Two Riverhead teens were arrested after a group of youths allegedly assaulted a man early Saturday morning on Hamilton Avenue, according to Riverhead police.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at about 12:18 a.m. and found the victim was assaulted by a “large group of youths” and suffered injuries that were not life threatening, police said. The group fled as police arrived. Officers tracked down two of the suspects who were allegedly involved.

The two teens, ages 18 and 19, were both charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, police said.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

