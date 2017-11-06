Here’s where to vote in Riverhead

Polling places in the Riverhead area will be at the following locations. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. everywhere.

• Election Districts 6 and 9: American Legion Post 273, Hubbard Avenue.

• ED 4: Cornell Cooperative Extension, Griffing Avenue.

• EDs 8 and 16: George Young Community Center, South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport.

• ED 11: Glenwood Village recreation center.

• EDs 12 and 22: John Wesley Village community building.

• EDs 14 and 19: Riley Avenue Elementary School.

• ED 3: Riverhead Free Library.

• EDs 2 and 5: Riverhead Fire Department headquarters, Roanoke Avenue.

• EDs 7, 13 and 21: Town senior center, Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue.

• EDs 1, 10, 17 and 18: St. John the Baptist, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River.

• EDs 15 and 20: Wading River Congregational Church community room, North Country Road.

• Polling places in the Flanders and Riverside areas of Southampton Town are the Flanders firehouse for Election Districts 12 and 38 and the David W. Crohan Community Center in Flanders for Election Districts 19 and 41.

