Riverhead Town police are investigating a stolen tin sculpture that is valued at approximately $23,000.

The sculpture was reportedly removed from a storage unit at 55 Mill Road, according to police. It’s unclear when the sculpture was stolen and it may have been sometime over the last several months, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Photo caption: An image of the sculpture provided by police.

Comments

comments