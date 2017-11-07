Marion L. Gilliam of Riverhead died Nov. 2 at her home. She was 83.

The daughter of Mary (Fleming) and German Mayo, she was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Riverhead.

Ms. Gilliam earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a registered nurse at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

She is survived by her son, Everett Gilliam II and many cousins, nieces and nephews from the Mayo and Fleming families. She was predeceased by her husband, Everett, and brothers, Harold, Ed and Norman Mayo.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, officiated by pastors Charles Coverdale and Cynthia Ligon. Cremation will be private.

