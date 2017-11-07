Joseph V. Schreiber of Riverhead died Nov. 1 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. He was 95.

The son of Valentine and Elizabeth Schreiber, he was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Hicksville.

Mr. Schreiber worked at Hallock Sod Farm and Half Hollow Nursery. Family members said he enjoyed woodworking.

Predeceased by his his wife, Frances, in 2013, Mr. Schreiber is survied by his son, David, of Mastic Beach and one grandchild.

Cremation will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

