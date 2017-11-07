Jens-Smith elected as first female Riverhead supervisor

Laura Jens-Smith was elected the 62nd supervisor in Riverhead Town history, defeating incumbent Conservative Sean Walter in his bid for a fifth straight term.

Ms. Jens-Smith, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Town Board two years ago, becomes the first woman to win an election for Riverhead supervisor.

“I think people were ready for a change,” Ms. Jens-Smith, 54, of Laurel said, adding that she was excited to be the first female supervisor in a year where the town celebrates its 225th anniversary.

Preliminary results show Ms. Jens-Smith with 53 percent of the votes, 4,512 to 3,902, according to the Board of Elections. At least one district did not yet have complete results.

Mr. Walter, who ran on the Conservative and Republican lines, said just before 10:15 p.m. he would go to the Democratic headquarters and concede the race.

“I can’t say this doesn’t sting, but God has a plan for me,” Mr. Walter, 51, said. “I‘m proud of taking this town in another direction. I’m proud of the balanced budgets and all the downtown stuff we’ve done. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

Mr. Walter was first elected in 2009, narrowly defeating Phil Cardinale, who was seeking a fourth term. In the 2015 election, Mr. Walter lost a primary to Jodi Giglio, but came back to win a three-way race for supervisor by running only on the Conservative line.

Two years later, Mr. Walter ultimately faced the end.

After finishing third in the Town Board voting in 2015, Ms. Jens-Smith said her team ran a strong race and said: “I believe we’re going to be back again.”

She delivered in a strong way.

For Riverhead Town Board, with all 22 districts reporting, Ms. Giglio led the votes among the four candidates with 26.8 percent (4,380), according to the Board of Elections. Democratic challenger Catherine Kent (25.8 percent, 4,228) narrowly edged and Republican Frank Beyrodt (25.3 percent, 4,133) for the second seat. Democrat Michele Lynch finished with the fewest votes (21.9 percent, 3,580).

Ms. Giglio retains her seat with another four-year term after first being elected in 2009, the same year as Mr. Walter.

“I’m very surprised at the outcome,” Ms. Giglio said. “I thought Sean and Frank would do much better. But I congratulate Laura Jens-Smith and Catherine Kent and I’m looking forward to working with them. Once you become an elected official, the party lines go away and you work together for the betterment of the town.”

Mr. Beyrodt conceded the race to Ms. Kent and said his first run for election was a great learning experience.

“I told my kids, sometimes in life you have to take yourself out of your comfort and do what’s right. I think I did the best I could,” he said.

Ms. Kent, 61, a retired teacher, said she was in shock and knew the council race would be tight. She said she’s appreciative that the people of Riverhead trust her with the job and she is proud to do so.

“I really want to work on the downtown revitalization,” she said. “I think that your Main Street reflects your whole town.”

With Ms. Jens-Smith, Ms. Kent and Ms. Giglio, the Riverhead Town Board will now have a female majority for the first time ever. They will serve along with Councilmen Tim Hubbard and Jim Wooten.

For assessor, Republican incumbent Laverne Tennenberg defeated challenger Susan Ambro. Preliminary results showed Ms. Tennenberg with 57.5 percent of the votes.

George Woodson, who was running unopposed for highway superintendent, had a stress free night with 6,405 votes, according to BOE results with 19 districts reporting. While he ran unopposed, William Van Helmond of Jamesport made a late push as a write-in candidate. There were 205 write-in votes recorded so far.

Councilman John Dunleavy also pursued a write-in campaign in a bid for supervisor after he reached the end of his term limit on the Town Board. There were 129 write-in votes so far.

A breakdown of the write-ins won’t immediately be available.

Ms. Jens-Smith’s election raises new questions over the future of EPCAL, where a pending sale of the remaining acreage to Luminati Aerospace could face new scrutiny.

She said EPCAL and the IDA were big issues that swung the vote. She said she would like to put the brakes on Luminati but said she isn’t sure what will happen between now and when she takes office.

As a Democratic minority on the Town Board, she said she has no problem working with the other party.

In other races, Suffolk County police commissioner Tim Sini was elected as Suffolk County district attorney, earning an overwhelming majority of the votes (62 percent) against Republican Raymond Perini.

Mr. Sini said in his victory speech that his mission was to restore integrity to the DA office.

“We have a lot of work to do and this work begins immediately,” Mr. Sini said.

The race for sheriff showed Democrat Errol Toulon Jr. with a very slim lead over Republican Lawrence Zacarese. Mr. Toulon had 141,006 votes (49.41 percent) to 139,652 (48.93 percent).

In the Suffolk County Legislature, incumbent Al Krupski easily won re-election against Republican Remy Bell with 70 percent of the votes.

The proposal for a constitutional convention faced a steep backlash in Suffolk County with 86.6 percent of voters turning it down.

The numbers:

With 22 of 22 precincts reporting:

Town Supervisor

Laura Jens-Smith (D) — 4,512

Sean Walter (C,R) —3,902

Town Board (Two seats)

Jodi Giglio (R) — 4,380

Catherine Kent (D) — 4,228

Frank Beyrodt (R) — 4,133

Michele Lynch (D) — 3,580

Tax Assessor

Laverne Tennenberg (R) — 14,615

Susan Ambro (D) — 3,411

