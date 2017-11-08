Democrats gain seat on Southampton Town Board

Democrats gained another seat on the Southampton Town Board as a result of Tuesday’s general election.

The Supervisor race saw incumbent Jay Schneiderman of Southampton, who recently changed his party enrollment from Independence to Democrat, easily defeating Republican Raymond Overton of Westhampton Beach by a 8,172 to 4,872 vote, according to unofficial totals from the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

In the race for two Town Council posts, Democrats Julie Lofstad of Hampton Bays, an incumbent, and Tommy John Schiavoni of Sag Harbor won, receiving 7,843 and 6,848 votes, respectively. Incumbent Republican Stan Glinka of Hampton Bays was defeated, receiving 6,017 votes, as was Republican Thea Fry of Hampton Bays, who received 4,528 votes.

The results in the four election districts in the Flanders, Riverside and Northampton area produced similar results.

The town trustee race saw Bill Pell, Bruce Stafford, Ed Warner Jr., Ann Welker and Scott Horowitz winning, and Donald Law, Gary Glanz and Ron Fisher losing. Ms. Welker is the only non-incumbent to win and the first woman ever elected to that board.

Other winners in Southampton Town, according to unofficial BOE results, were Town Clerk Sundy Schermeyer, Highway Superintendent Alex Gregor and justices Barbara Wilson and Deborah Kooperstein, all of whom are incumbents.

