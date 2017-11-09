Cops: Suspect sought after theft at Flanders 7-Eleven

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from a Flanders convenience store last month.

The man entered 7-Eleven on Flanders Road on Oct. 27 at approximately 8:50 a.m. and stole beef jerky by placing it in his pocket and exiting without paying, police said. The incident is one of many petit larcenies that he’s suspected of committing, police said. The suspect is described as a black man between 5 foot 11 and 6 feet with a slim build. He has a mustache and possibly a beard or goatee.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call anonymously to 1-800-220-TIPS.

