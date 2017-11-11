Riverhead Blotter: Felony grand larceny arrest at Abercrombie & Fitch

A man was arrested on a felony charge Saturday at Abercrombie & Fitch in Riverhead, according to a Riverhead Town police press release.

Malcolm Thomas was charged with grand larceny around 3:45 p.m., officials said. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

• Maryann Hamill was arrested around 4:10 p.m. last Tuesday on Sebastian Drive in Baiting Hollow for felony first-degree criminal contempt and a violation, officials said.

• Nery Aguirre, 20, was arrested for misdemeanor attempted criminal mischief in the fourth degree at Lenny’s Pizza and Pasta on Main Road in Jamesport around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

• Courtney Colombo was arrested for two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, all misdemeanors, around 7:50 p.m. near Lowes on Route 58 last Tuesday, officials said.

• Two Mastic women were arrested for stealing from Calvin Klein in Riverhead Saturday.

Adriana Patino Fernandez and Enma Luna Guamman attempted to leave the Tanger Outlets store around 4:20 p.m. without paying for $60 worth of clutches and $24 worth of underwear, officials said.

Both women were charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Romaine Hopkins, 35, was arrested last Thursday for misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple vehicle and traffic violations around 2:05 p.m. on Doctors Path, officials said.

• Police arrested Kashon Squire for misdemeanor petit larceny at the Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets around 10:45 a.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments