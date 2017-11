Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Police said Desiree Lamberti is 5-foot-5, 190 pounds with green eyes and brown, curly hair. She wears glasses.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-727-4500.

