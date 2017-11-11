Cops: Lottery tickets stolen from Wading River gas station

The Riverhead Town Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Wading River gas station Saturday, according to a police press release.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Speedway gas station located at the intersection of Sound Avenue and Wading River Manor Road shortly before 4:15 a.m. and found a glass door had been smashed, police said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, only described as a “possibly white or light-skinned Hispanic” male, exiting a dark colored pickup truck and throwing a brick through the glass door, officials said.

He then stole scratch-off lottery tickets and left the area, police said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500 ext. 332. All calls are kept confidential, officials said.

Image credit: Google Maps

