Cross Country: Lee races to her third state title

Prior to the girls Class B race in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Cross-Country Championships Saturday, Katherine Lee was given some sound advice by her coach, Paul Koretzki: Run for the green.

“Look for as much grass as you can,” said Koretzki.

That wasn’t as easy as it might seem, given the muddy conditions on the five-kilometer course at Wayne Central School in Ontario Center.

Lee did well enough, though. The Shoreham-Wading River senior won her second straight state title and third in five years.

Leading the entire race, Lee retained her title as the state Class B champion, clocking a time of 20 minutes, 7.9 seconds.

“It was [about] place today,” Koretzki said. “It wasn’t the time. That’s what matters.”

Katherine Lee of Shoreham Wading River, another #nysphsaa state title in class B Cross Country championships. pic.twitter.com/8p5LYqWlFA — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) November 11, 2017

A couple of familiar opponents from Mount Sinai followed her to the finish line. Senior Noreen Guilfoyle (20:21.6) and sophomore Sarah Connelly (20:21.7) ran nearly identical times to take second and third.

Shoreham’s other state qualifier, junior Alexandra Smith, was 41st among the 125 Class finishers in 21:54.4.

Bishop McGann-Mercy sophomore Grace Hayes was 79th in Class C in 23:22.1. Another Mercy runner, freshman Lola Anderson, was 95th in 24:04.9. Livonia senior Hayleigh Pulotti was the Class C champion in 19:24.6.

The girls Class B race was the last one of the day. Was that to heighten the drama surrounding Katherine Lee?

Perhaps.

Koretzki said there was interest in seeing how Lee would perform.

“She’s Katherine,” he said. “Everybody knew her name when she was coming in. People were cheering for her.”

Temperatures were in the low 30s and it was calm, but it wasn’t the cold that was an issue so much as the mud. And there was plenty of it.

“The mud was a big factor,” said Koretzki, who called it the muddiest course he had ever seen.

Koretzki said Lee ran carefully so as not to take a fall.

Lee, who won the award as Suffolk County’s most outstanding runner for a fourth straight year, is enjoying an excellent career at Shoreham. The runner, who is headed to Georgetown University, last lost a race at Sunken Meadow State Park as an eighth-grader when she came in second place at a state qualifying meet.

“That’s a nice career,” said Koretzki.

All that mud aside, it was a good day for Lee.

Koretzki said, “She smiled before the race and smiled after the race.”

Krause 29th among Class B boys. Shoreham junior Joe Krause, who missed qualifying for the state meet last year by one place, turned in a time of 17:34.6, bringing him 29th place in Class B. Teammate Adam Zelin, a sophomore, was 78th in 18:33.4. The winner of the race was Pittsford-Mendon senior Nathan Lawler in 15:58.2. Lawler set the course record last year, running 15:43.4.

Mercy junior Michael Senica, running in his second state meet, was 79th in Class C in 19:01.2. Glens Falls senior Chris Hughes won in 16:52.7.

