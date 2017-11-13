Cops: Two suspects stole more than $1K of merchandise at Armani

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Georgio Armani at Tanger Outlets.

Police said the two men entered the story at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and worked in conjunction to remove assorted clothing by concealing the items in a shopping bag, police said. They fled the store with an estimated $1,067 in merchandise and now face a grand larceny charge, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police ate 631-727-5400, ext. 332. All calls will remain confidential.

