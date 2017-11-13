Cops: Calverton woman arrested for stealing from Target

A Calverton woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing a Google Home WiFi system from the Riverhead Target in September, according to Riverhead Town police.

An investigation by the Riverhead COPE division resulted in the arrest of Brenda Wright, 29, police said. She was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, police said.

The theft allegedly occurred Sept. 27 and the item was valued at $274, police said.

Ms. Wright was released after the arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court on Nov. 22.

