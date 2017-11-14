Cops: Patchogue woman charged with grand larceny

Riverhead Town police arrested a Patchogue woman in connection with a theft at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Tanger Outlets.

Mellissa Tricoche, 51, allegedly stole $1,099 in assorted clothing from the store on Aug. 25, police said. An investigation led to her arrest on Monday, police said. She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and was transferred to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead where she is being held on $2,500 cash bail, police said.

In September, the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a woman suspected in multiple thefts at the store.

